Guyana offers support to Haiti following flood disaster

In the wake of floods that have wrought devastation across Haiti, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has expressed not only Guyana’s solidarity with the Caribbean nation, but has also offered any assistance the country requires.

In a letter addressed to acting Haitian President Ariel Henry, President Ali expressed deep sadness for the displacements, injuries and deaths – said to number 43 – that the country has experienced.

“𝑂𝑛 𝑏𝑒ℎ𝑎𝑙𝑓 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐶𝑜-𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑝𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑐 𝑜𝑓 𝐺𝑢𝑦𝑎𝑛𝑎, 𝐼 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑑𝑜𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑦𝑜𝑢, 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑖 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑢𝑛𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑑𝑦.”

“𝑊𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑎𝑦 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑒𝑑𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑖𝑛𝑗𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑧𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑜 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑠 𝑎 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑑𝑠,” the President further said in the letter.

According to President Ali, Guyana as a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) (CARICOM) stands in solidarity with the country and is ready to provide any support the country will need. He was also confident that with support from its allies, Haiti could overcome the tragedy.

“𝐴𝑠 𝑎 𝑚𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑏𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑓𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑦, 𝐺𝑢𝑦𝑎𝑛𝑎 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑖. 𝑊𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑖’𝑠 𝑔𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑓 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑎𝑖𝑛. 𝐺𝑢𝑦𝑎𝑛𝑎 𝑖𝑠 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡 𝑖𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑤𝑎𝑦 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒,” President Ali also said.

“𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑖 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑, ℎ𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦, 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑑𝑦. 𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑓𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑖 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑑𝑦. 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑝𝑡, 𝐸𝑥𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦, 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑏𝑟𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑙𝑦 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡.”

According to the latest reports from BBC world, torrential rains displaced more than 13,000 Haitians and floods have killed at least 42. In the aftermath of these floods, at least three people were also killed in an earthquake in the Haitian city of Jérémie,

The 4.9-magnitude quake struck in the early hours of the morning, the US Geological Survey said. According to Prime Minister Ariel Henry said his government and international partners were taking “urgent measures” to deal with the flooding.

Haitian authorities said the three people who died were crushed when their home collapsed. More than a dozen people have also been injured. Jérémie is a coastal city in the southwestern Grand’Anse department. Two years ago, the region was also badly hit by an earthquake which killed more than 2,200 people.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme, an agency of the United Nations, were quoted saying that it would start providing hot meals to the displaced.

