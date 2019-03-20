Guyana left out of Trump’s meeting with Caribbean Leaders on Friday

Several Caribbean leaders have been summoned to meet with United States President Donald Trump at his resort in Florida. However, Minister of State Joseph Harmon says he is unaware if Guyana was invited.

“I have not seen a letter…I haven’t heard about it,” Harmon said when asked if Guyana was invited.

A statement from the White House said leaders from Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia have been invited to speak with President Trump concerning Chinese economic practices and the Venezuela situation, along with security cooperation and potential energy investments.

In fact, the White House statement said: “The President looks forward to working with countries in the region to strengthen our security cooperation and counter China’s predatory economic practices”.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Government has already said no invitation was extended to them to be a part of this high level meeting.