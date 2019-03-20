Fire destroys GPL’s pole at Sophia

Several communities were affected by prolonged power outages after fire destroyed a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole at Sophia Dam.

It is unclear how the blaze started but the incident prompted GPL to advise the public to exercise caution when lighting fires in close proximity to its infrastructure.

It was only last week several households in Grove, East Bank Demerara endured hours of darkness after a GPL utility pole erupted in flames.

The Power Company explained that due to inaccessibility to the dam to accommodate the pole planting equipment, remedial work to replant the structures are being done manually.

In light of the current challenges, GPL asked the public for patience as its emergency crews work to restore power in the shortest possible time. In a post two hours ago, GPL said power would have been restored by 3pm. Affected Areas: North Sophia

New Haven

Belvoir Court

Blygezight Gardens

Bel Air Promenade

Bel Air Gardens

Bel Air Village

Bel Air Springs

Liliendaal to Industry

University of Guyana

Cyril Potter College of Education