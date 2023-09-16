Guyana Learning Channel premieres a new show “The Amazing World of Cho”

The Guyana Learning Channel today premiered its new show, “The Amazing World of Cho”, to be aired on all the channel’s platforms.

The premiere took place at the Movietowne Theatre. It is an animated show produced by the Guyana Learning Channel that features Cho, an eight-year-old mixed-race girl navigating her culture, youth, and family relationships in the small village of St. Ignatius, Region Nine.

Set against the backdrop of the small village, Cho’s growth is intertwined with her exploration of the traditions, values, and beliefs of her family as she embarks on a heartfelt quest to understand the world around her, all while crafting her own path.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, said that the channel was launched in 2011 under the Presidency of current Vice President, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, whose vision the channel was for mass teaching and learning to take place.

“His idea was you could have the best math teacher in Georgetown broadcasting to

Mahdia or Lethem or St. Ignatius where Cho is from, lessons so that although we

couldn’t have the best math teacher in Lethem, we could have the children see and do

the work remotely. And the channel developed and developed,” Minister

Manickchand remarked.

She said that the channel has further developed from 2020 as it moved from zero

per cent coverage in the Hinterland to 85%. She said that this was possible because

the Ministry gave all the communities television sets, solar panels and satellite

technology. She added that before the end of 2023 100% of the Hinterland

communities will have access to the Guyana Learning Channel to benefit from all its

content.

Head of the Guyana Learning Channel, Anieshaw Mohamed, who is also the

director of the show, said that the initial phase of putting together the show came

from having a concept of what the show should look like and what it should achieve.

She said once that was done the next step was sketching and creating the characters.

After the sketches were done the next step was to have the animations created and

packaging the complete show.

According to Mohamed, she is extremely proud of her team for taking the idea and

making it a reality for children to enjoy today and in the future.

