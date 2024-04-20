Guyana Harpy Eagles are West Indies Champions again!

Any worries about the post-Leon Johnson era of the Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) have been quelled as the local franchise secured a scintillating comeback win in the West Indies Championships 2024.

After a washout against Trinidad and Tobago in the first round and a loss to Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the second, the Harpy Eagles won 5 games on the trot in the seven-round competition to garner a table-topping 103.8 points.

Of course, the victory was laced with drama as four teams were in the title race up until the last day of the tournament today.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes, locked in battle with the Hurricanes, both needed a win if they were to secure the title but rain played spoilsport, resulting in a draw between the two.

On the other hand, the West Indies Academy was Barbados Pride’s downfall, defeating the more experienced side by 3 wickets late in the afternoon to dampen their title hopes.

The Tevin Imlach-led Harpy Eagles had defeated the Combined Campuses and Colleges inside three days on Friday – a win which propelled them to the top of the points table for the first time this season.

This is the Guyana Harpy Eagles’ 7th title in nine years and second consecutive win.

