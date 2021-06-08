Guyana buys 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine

The Guyana Government has purchased 100,000 doses of the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm vaccines, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony revealed today.

Sinopharm vaccines, which have an efficacy of about 79%, have already been used in Guyana’s vaccination campaign after 20,000 doses were donated by the Chinese Government earlier this year.

The Minister said US$15 is being paid for each dose, with an additional cost attached to cover transportation.

“We have purchased 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. That approximates to about $15 per dose and we have to add another $2-3 from the transportation of the vaccine. You normally factor that in as transportation for the vaccine. That would be the cost of what we’re paying for those vaccines,” he explained.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country shortly.

Government has already purchased 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. It subsequently purchased another 600,000 doses. The shots continue to arrive in tranches.

COVAX is also close to delivering on its promise of 100,800 doses; adding to donations of 80,000 AstraZeneca from India and 3000 AstraZeneca from Barbados.

Guyana has also made a down payment for the acquisition of 150,000 single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine under a partnership agreement between the African Union and the Caribbean Community.