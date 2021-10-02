Guyana-Brazil crossing now open for travel on Fridays

National Emergency COVID-19 measures have allowed for the Lethem Crossing to be open on Fridays to facilitate the movement of people between Guyana and Brazil.

The measures have been renewed, and will be in effect from October 1, 2021 until October 31, 2021, unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Health Minister after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

Further, it is stated that the crossing would remain open on Thursdays only to facilitate the transport of essential goods and services. Apart from these two days, the Takutu Bridge would not be open to traffic.

Notwithstanding, the Emergency measures (No.23) added that, “The Minister of Health may determine any other day and time when the crossing may be opened for any purpose.”

Other travel restrictions mandate that the Moleson Creek crossing between Guyana and Suriname shall be opened three days per week, and the Ministry of Public Works shall determine the days and times when it shall be opened. No flights are permitted to and from Brazil.

Before any person is allowed to enter Guyana, whether by land or sea, that person shall present to the relevant authorities a negative Molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival, along with proof of vaccination.

These emergency measures are made pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2)(b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement – B, 16th March, 2020.

After a rapid assessment of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was conducted by the Government, it has found the measures are needed to keep the population safe. The Order notes that the current measures are extended to allow for further assessments and consultations to develop updated protocols to aid in the combating of the COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile, the curfew will continue from 22:30h to 04:00h throughout the month of October. There is still restriction on social activities, where no one shall host or attend a private party, banquet, ball, reception, hotel swimming pool or waterpark, wage, vigil, club, discotheque, social club, civil organisation or association; fraternal society or any other social activity. Sporting events require approval from the Ministry of Health.

For the Public and Private Sectors, employers shall ensure that the appropriate COVID-19 guidelines are prepared and implemented to reduce the risk of infections.

This includes vaccination, rotation of workers, screening, preventative measures before and after work, preventative measures while using transportation, sanitisation, social distancing, continuous monitoring, use of PPE, among others.

The measures have remained unchanged for essential services to operate 24 hours a day, and these include: hospitals, pharmacies, the Judiciary, Parliament, diplomatic corps, Disciplined Services, solid waste management, airports, hotels or other accommodations, energy services, mining operations, security services, telecommunication providers, fisherfolks, limited port operations, construction, post service and freight, funeral homes, among others.

In addition, from 04:00h to 21:30h, stakeholders will still be able to access services at banks, markets, supermarkets, grocery shops, gas stations, postal or shipping services, beauty salons, barbershops, hardware stores, clothing stores or other maintenance services.

In order to transport members of the public, the gazetted document also included that every operator and conductor of any public transportation service shall be vaccinated, and have in their possession an official identification document and their vaccination card, and shall produce these documents when requested to do so by a Police officer or anyone authorised by the Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, casinos, betting shops or cinemas can still operate, but only at forty percent capacity of the building or seating area. Patrons will only be allowed entry upon possession of a vaccination card to show their immunisation status.

The operator of the casino, betting shop or cinema shall ensure that only vaccinated patrons are at their place of business, and those patrons have in their possession an official identification document and their vaccination card, which they shall produce when requested to do so by the operator or any person authorized by the Minister of Health.

The document states that any operator of a casino, betting shop or cinema who contravenes this provision commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to the penalty provided under Section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance.

Outdoor dining is permitted at restaurants at 60 per cent capacity and tables placed six feet apart. Patrons at these businesses, except for children under 12 years, must be vaccinated and have in their possession an official identification document in addition to their vaccination card.