6 arrested over US$2.2M ganja bust in Pomeroon River

Six persons have been arrested following a massive marijuana bust in the Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The bust occurred on Friday, on the heels of a two-weeks-long operation conducted by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) along with Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guards.

The drugs amounted to 1007.2lbs and have a street value of US$2.2M. It consisted of both local and foreign marijuana.

The operation also netted three GoFast vessels with six outboard engines.

“The aim of this operation was to gather critical intelligence on the movement of narcotics from Guyana by a local drug trafficking organisation to other Caribbean Territories,” CANU said in a statement.

The operational areas included Regions 4, 5, 6 and 7.