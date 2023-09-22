Guyana among countries to host ICC T20 World Cup in June 2024

Guyana has been announced as one of the seven Caribbean nations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement on Friday.

The ICC confirmed Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent and The Grenadines as the seven Caribbean venues that will host matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 from June 4 to June 20.

Along with the Caribbean Islands, the USA is also set to co-host the event for the first time, with Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York announced as venues earlier this week.

A delighted CEO of Cricket West Indies Johnny Graves said: “This is an exciting moment as we announce the Caribbean venues approved to host the largest ICC T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.”

The co-hosts for the global tournament were selected back in November 2021, when the ICC Board awarded them the hosting rights. The venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.

