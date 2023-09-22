2023 Youth ALLIES Civic Engagement Summit set for Sept 30

The Guyana National Youth Council (GNYC) will host its 2023 Youth ALLIES (Advocacy, Leadership, Linkages in Elections and Society) Civic Engagement Summit on September 30 at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT) building at the University of Guyana.

This momentous event, organised by GNYC with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES) in collaboration with its esteemed Youth ALLIES partners, promises to be a pivotal occasion for youth empowerment and engagement.

The summit is being hosted under the theme, “Reshaping democracy through Innovation”, and is dedicated to empowering young minds to craft innovative ideas for societal development. It will also provide an essential platform for dialogue between the youth and key stakeholders in the development process.

The summit will feature a diverse range of topics and speakers who are passionate about catalysing positive change in Guyana, with special features on youth who have undertaken community projects.

Organisations engaged in youth empowerment will have booths sharing on their work. Representatives from both Guyanese and international organisations will also present on topics like climate change and youth, mental health, and leveraging youth leadership for the future.

The summit has already garnered significant interest, with over 200 young people registered to attend. Registration will commence at 08:30h with the opening ceremony set for 09:00h.

--- ---