Govt responds to water shortage on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Thursday instructed that a relief operation be conducted to alleviate water shortages in several communities along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. This is a result of the prolonged dry spell which is a consequence of the El Niño weather pattern.

Communities including Yarrowkabra, Kuru Kuru, Swan and Circuitville are currently impacted.

Three water distribution stations have been established in Circuitville by the CDC, and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has supplied and is responsible for replenishing potable water to the affected areas. The Commission also supplied water tanks to the Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to assist with the water distribution effort. Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has the responsibility of ensuring potable water is distributed is Kuru Kuru.

This humanitarian effort will continue to ensure that all vulnerable communities are aided directly or indirectly by bolstering the capacity of the NDC.

Residents affected by the consistent dry spell are urged to conserve water, ensure that all potable water is properly stored, and to prevent all waterways from becoming contaminated or blocked.

CDC will monitor this issue closely, while continuing to observe nationwide changes relevant to El Niño.

