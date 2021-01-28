Gunmen storm supermarket at Wales

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to capture two men who last evening invaded the People’s Supermarket located at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reports are that the 49-year-old businessman Xin Bang Yu and his 16-year-old assistant were by the cashier section when the armed bandits barged into the supermarket and pointed guns in their direction.

The gunmen collected some $115,000 in cash along with $50,000 worth in Digicel phone cards.

After collecting the items, the suspects walked out of the supermarket and made good their escape.