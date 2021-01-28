Women robbed at gunpoint while making their way home from church

A 25-year-old woman of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara (WCD) along with her mother were last evening attacked and robbed at gunpoint while they were making her way home from church.

Ann McDonald and her mother were attacked and robbed at around 19:30hrs at Concrete Strip, WCD.

Reports are that when the church service concluded, McDonald and her mother joined a minibus and exited the Ruimzeight Public Road.

The woman took out her phone to use her flashlight as she and her mother were walking home.

However, a man approached them, and whipped out a handgun and demanded that the women stay quiet.

The armed bandit relieved the young woman of some $60,000 in cash and her cellphone worth $80,000. Before making his escape, the perpetrator struck the mother to her head with the gun.

The bandit then joined a waiting wagon, where he made good his escape.

Investigations are ongoing.