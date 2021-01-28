Family devastated after fire guts house at Good Intent

A family of four is now contemplating their next move after a fire of unknown origin gutted their house at Lot 426 Good Intent, West Bank Demerara.

Sunita Joseph, who is a teacher at the Belle West Primary, was asleep with her husband and two children, ages 3 and 10. She woke up at around 03:00hrs to find their house in flames, and she immediately raised an alarm.

The couple managed to grab their children and exited through the back door, since the fire was spreading rapidly.

Her husband, Abdullah Martin, explained that the flames started in the upper flat of the two-storey building.

“My wife wake me up and tell me that the house is on fire. When I come out the room, the whole living room, the wall, the chair, the ceiling, everything was already on fire. The only thing we can do is pick up the kids them and run out of the house through the back door,” he explained.

“By time we come outside the whole house was on flames.”

Martin, who is a taxi driver, said with the help from neighbours, they managed to save his car which was parked in the yard.

Meanwhile, Joseph, who is also a final year student at the University of Guyana, would have lost her research and study material. She is unsure how to move on from this current setback in her life.

The Guyana Fire Service is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The family had only moved into the house in February 2017. They estimate their losses to be in the millions.

Persons willing to lend support can contact the family on 267-1408 or 658-3022.