“Gun Youth” gunned down in East La Penitence

An East La Penitence man was on Monday evening gunned down while walking on a dam in the area.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Collin Hooper also called “Gun Youth” of East La Penitence Dam, Georgetown.

Based on information received, gunshots were heard at about 20:30h soon after which, Hooper’s body was found with gunshot injuries to the head and upper body. The police have recovered six spend shells of a small caliber weapon close to the now dead man’s body.

At the scene on Monday evening, neighbours claimed that they heard the sound of gunshots. “The bullets de going one after the other… after it stop, we come out but we didn’t see anyone running or so… all we see is Gun Youth lying on the road in blood’, hone resident stated.

The dam where the shooting took place is a stone throw away from the East La Penitence Outpost and although the ranks responded promptly, now one was seen.

However, Hooper, a carpenter was slapped with several armed robbery charges which are pending in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The police also confirmed that he was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Prince Alleyne on High Street, Georgetown which occurred on April 16, 2019.

Hooper’s body ids at Lyken’s Funeral home awaiting a post-mortem. No arrests have been made but investigations are on-going.