Task Force established to restructure GFC

As Guyana moves towards a ‘green’ economy, Cabinet has approved the proposal for the restructuring of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

As such, a Task Force has been established between the Natural Resources Ministry and the Board of Directors of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) to address the reorganising and restructuring of the Commission.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, the Task Force will include the technical and administrative talent and personnel of Natural Resources Ministry, the Board, and the Commission that will examine the structure and functioning of the GFC to make recommendations to the subject minister, Raphael Trotman, who in turn, will present a report to Cabinet.

The Task Force’s mandate shall include, but will not be limited to, an examination and evaluation of current job descriptions and performance standards, personnel procedures, conditions of employment and appointment, wages and salary structures and payroll administration.

It will further aim at improving the efficient performance and effective management of the commission by identifying training and development opportunities for staff.

The Task Force is expected to submit a work schedule with timelines and a preliminary report that would complete this assignment no later than July 2019 to Minister Trotman.

The Convener of the Task Force is the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility Project Coordinator (FCPF), Clayton Hall.