GPL promises reliable electricity supply for Christmas

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is assuring its consumers that it remains committed to providing reliable electricity supply during the holiday season.

According to the power company on Monday, efforts are being made to ensure the availability of its generating units, however, the inadequacies in the aged Transmission and Distribution (T&D) network continue to pose problems. The company further stated that it concluded pre-planned maintenance activities on the T&D network and prudent operational practices.

“GPL concluded pre-planned maintenance activities on the T&D network on December 8. The team, however, continues to ensure that issues that could cause potential widespread outages during the holidays are addressed. In some instances, this may mean having localised outages for shorter periods of time. We apologise for these situations, but they are necessary, given the vulnerabilities of the T&D network,” GPL stated.

Moreover, it should be noted that the distribution network is circular and failure of any one component may result in service interruption to customers. The company noted that every effort will be made to avert these failures and to act promptly if they transpire. For this year, thousands of Guyanese were inconvenienced by the constant power outages due to, in one instance, the late delivery of fuel from the regular overseas supplier. Other issues with the T&D system has also left persons without electricity for prolonged periods in 2019.