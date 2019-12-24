No charges for boys who sodomised 6-year-old

No charges will be implemented against the two primary school boys, who allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old student in the washroom of an East Coast Demerara (ECD) school.

This is according to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who after reviewing the file recommended counselling for the duo.

Divisional Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor when asked for an update on the matter said that the boys – aged nine and 10 – were interviewed by ranks and the file was sent for advice to the DPP, who recommended they receive counselling.

He added that the Child Care and Protection Agency is currently engaging the matter.

Social Protection Ministry’s Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) Director, Ann Greene had confirmed earlier this month that three primary school students have been implicated in the alleged sodomy of the six-year-old boy, who complained to his parents that he was sexually assaulted in the washroom.

Greene told Inews that the traumatised child is receiving the necessary care he requires. According to Greene, the CCPA was spearheading the probe.

The Education Ministry, in a release to the press following the incident, appealed to individuals to desist from sensationalising issues related to minors.

A police source has since revealed that one of the suspects has confessed to the assault, claiming that he inserted a pencil into the child’s anus while the second student denied the allegation.

In light of reports, parents came out in solidarity and called for the removal of the boys from the school. Parents of students attending the school turned up in their numbers in front of the school’s premises and voiced their concerns by expressing fear for their children attending the school, where the alleged attack occurred.

They further claimed that the two boys are bullies and would usually harass other students by taking away their pencils and money.