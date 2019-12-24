Mechanic intercepted with over 46kg ganja at roadblock

Police on Monday unearthed 46.25 kilograms of ganja during a roadblock at Weldaad Police Station, West Coast Berbice (WBD).

The parcels of cannabis which were intercepted during a police roadblock.

According to Police, at about 12:00h on the day in question, ranks intercepted an East-bound public transportation vehicle, conducted a search and found concealed, 35 parcels of suspected cannabis.

The 26-year-old driver/mechanic of Corentyne, Berbice, was arrested and is assisting with the investigation