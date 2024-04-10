GPHC’s psychiatric patient stabbed to chest, head

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Charlestown Stabbing Incident Leaves One Hospitalised

Police in Regional Division 4 ‘A’ are investigating an alleged ‘wounding’ committed on Orcsenio Benn, age 30-year-old, a psychiatric patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, who resides at Providence East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred on April 9, 2024 at about 20:30hrs, at Ketley Street, Charlestown, in the vicinity of Humphrey Bakery by an Identifiable male.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim and suspect are known to each other, and on the date and time stated above, the victim was standing on the western side of the street, in company of the suspect’s brother.

The victim was about to leave to get transportation to go home, when the suspect approached from a northern direction of Ketley Street on a bicycle; and dealt him three stab wounds, two to the centre of his chest and one to the right side of his head. The suspect then escaped east along the said street.

It was disclosed that the victim and suspect had a prior misunderstanding.

The victim was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the GPHC , where he is receiving treatment, his condition is listed as stable.

Investigations are ongoing

