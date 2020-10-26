GPHC debunks “fabricated and fallacious” social media post

See below statement from GPHC

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) notes with concern the circulation of a post on social media, purporting that on Monday October 26, 2020, two persons who came to the GPHC to be tested for COVID-19 collapsed and died.

Further, the author of the post claims that doctors at the GPHC suspect that the persons may have succumbed to COVID-19.

We wish to assure the public that no such incident occurred at the GPHC.

The post is entirely fabricated and fallacious, and the Management strongly condemns this mischievous and reckless action.

Once again, we wish to appeal to the public to desist from making false claims that peddle misinformation and induce panic.

We urge persons to act responsibly and refrain from sharing this misleading post.

Further, we take this opportunity to remind the public to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines: wear your masks correctly, wash or sanitise your hands frequently and practice physical distancing.