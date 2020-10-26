Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car on Sheriff Street

A 68-year-old man of East La Penitence, Georgetown is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a motorcar on Sheriff and Dadanawa Streets.

The accident occurred at around 05:15hrs today.

Deon Martin Monize was riding motorcycle CF 9989 along Sheriff Street, proceeding south whilst the motorcar was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As both vehicles approached Dadanawa Street, the motorcar turned east and collided with the motorcyclist.

As a result of collision, the motorcyclist was flung into the eastern gutter on Sheriff Street. He was then picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

The driver of the motorcar, a 43-year-old man of Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.