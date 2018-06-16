GPF officers among 7 in custody after gun found

Two members of Guyana Police Force (GPF) along with five others have been detained after a .38 revolver with a spent shell in its chamber was found in very close proximity to them.

According to Police information, ranks of a mobile patrol operating in Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara, on Friday night about 21:45h, detained the men after finding the weapon.

Moreover, it was outlined that one of officers detained, is currently interdicted and is reportedly renting a ‘mobile outlet‘ at the said location.

The police have speculated that “the suspects along with others who escaped, were engaged in a game of chance when the patrol approached.”

Investigation are in progress.