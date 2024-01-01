GPF modified SOPs, created new protocols; prepared for 2024 challenges – Hicken

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐌𝐑. 𝐂𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐍’𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑’𝐒 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

Today (January 1st, 2024) is the dawn of a new year and the Guyana Police Force looks ahead with renewed optimism at the endless possibilities and opportunities to push ahead with the massive transformational growth trajectory of Guyana’s premier law enforcement agency. As Commissioner of Police, I wish to take this opportunity to ask all citizens of our great nation, to enter the new year with renewed optimism and gratitude in our hearts. Now, more than ever, we should all be proud to be Guyanese.

Today also marks the end of an exciting and successful year (2023), despite several challenges that tested our resolve as well as our ability to stay firm, focused and professional in the face of both internal and external threats. I am pleased to report that we faced those challenges and grasped the opportunities, accordingly. We accepted the brickbats as well as the bouquets, we led from the front.

The end of 2023 signals the end of a period where members of the Law Enforcement community were faced with:

• The protracted Guyana-Venezuela border controversy which has persisted for several decades, primarily revolves around the contested Essequibo region.

• Woman Constable 25953 Annette Able who was attached to the Beterverwagting Police Station Traffic Department lost her life while on duty as she and her colleagues were manning a roadblock in the vicinity of the Police Station.

• Detective Corporal 20922 Dwayne McPherson who was stationed at the Mahaicony Police Station Criminal Investigation Department lost his life while he was on duty.

• On December 6, 2023, five (5) servicemen, namely, Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, MSM; Colonel Michael Shahoud; Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles; and Warrant Officer Class 2 Jason Khan died in a helicopter crash while actively defending Guyana’s territorial border.

Indeed, the myriad issues that arose were all of grave concern which caused us to focus on the modus operandi and standard operational procedures we have in place. In 2023, we have modified some SOPs and have created new ones where necessary, we have also updated our Standing Orders. It is premised that we are prepared to face whatever challenges confront us in 2024, as we consolidate on the tremendous progress and gains made in 2023.

Despite the challenges, several positives have arisen during the last year. The Guyana Police Force confronted the challenges of the criminal community and performed creditably, having recorded a -20% decrease in serious crimes. Additionally, we were able to remove 147 firearms off the streets in the year 2023 as against 110 in the year 2022.

The Guyana Police Force Academy attained accreditation status on August 24, 2023. Additionally, we redesigned Guyana Police Force Training Curricula to include:

• Professional Development Training for ranks at every level of the Force.

• Digitized Police Entrance Examination,

• Digitized the Learner Drive Programme,

• Twenty-five members of the Executive Leadership Team, Regional Commanders and Heads of Department completed Train the Trainers Programme conducted by the Justice Education Society.

• Three Senior Officers attended the Police Academy at Idaho in the USA to understudy Academic Best Practices.

• Scholarships and Sponsorships: (Russia 5; Miami Flight School 1; University of Guyana 18; Charisma University1; Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School 3; Nations University 91; Texila American University 172; Lincoln American University 1; China 2; Jamaica 1; Barbados 7)

• Pan American Foundation Inc. Crisis Communication, Supervision and Management Training 83.

Current Qualification Status in the Force;

Doctorate 1%; Masters Degree 25%; Post Graduate Diploma 3%; Bachelor’s Degree 30%; Associate Degree 3%; Diploma 33%.

In keeping with the Guyana Police Force’s unwavering commitment to building public trust and confidence in this new year (2024), we will continue to see greater involvement in community work, community outreaches and community involvement with emphasis on molding our youths and playing an influential role in communities across Guyana.

During the recent festive season, the Force deployed adequate manpower to patrol the streets and communities so that safety and security can be maintained. I wish to also recognise the role played by our corporate partners, donor community, private security companies as well as members of the Community Policing Groups for the support given throughout 2023. I urge that you maintain the extent of your partnership and the quality of your work with the highest level of professionalism, trust and integrity in 2024.

As a developing organisation, we view professionalism as paramount. The Guyana Police Force over the past year has made every effort to carry out its mandate to serve and protect in a professional manner. I implore you to pay heed to the exceptional work of the many police ranks who, despite the criticisms and challenges, work assiduously with the implementation of strategies which see success and stand as a testimony to the Guyana Police Force’s commitment to ensuring public safety and security in Guyana.

As Commissioner of Police, I am a firm believer that it is through strategic partnerships, meticulous planning, sound policies and procedures that the Guyana Police Force will achieve its goal for a safer and more secure Guyana.

Also, special congratulations to all members of the Force who have been promoted. May those promoted see this as an even greater step towards higher heights in the Force. Promotion comes from God and we must give him the praise.

To all Guyanese, both at home and in the diaspora especially parents and guardians of members of the Force, I wish you a Happy New Year. May the richest blessings of God be showered upon your families and you, and may the year 2024 usher in greater good for you. May the peace of God be with us all. Once again, Happy New Year!

