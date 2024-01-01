Man shot dead, 1 critical during robbery at wedding house

𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗬/𝗠𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥

𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹 #𝟮 𝘄𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

— 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒂𝒅, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Natram Persaud called Vishal, a 40-year-old Assistant at the Lands and Survey Department and of Lot 43 Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, and the robbery committed on Manipaul Rambarhak called Anand, a 57-year-old Farmer of Canal #2 Polder (who was robbed of his gold handband valued at $250,000).

The alleged murder/robbery was committed after three male bandits, all dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, one of whom was armed with a handgun, invaded a wedding house in Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, at around 20:50 hrs last night

Enquiries disclosed that, at the time of the incident, the wedding celebration of Mr and Mrs Samsundar was being held at Canal #2 and there were about sixty (60) persons in attendance. The yard where the celebrations were being held is situated on the northern side of the Canal access road, facing South. At the entrance to the yard which is situated at the southern side, is a metal grilled gate which was wide opened at the time.

Manipaul Rambarhak was sitting at the western side of the entrance along with another friend when three masked men approached him and one of the men, who was armed, discharged two rounds at him and relieved him of his gold band. The suspects exited the yard and the deceased (Persaud) chased behind them and began to scuffle with one of the suspects. During the scuffle, a loud explosion was heard, after which Persaud fell to the ground. The three bandits then made good their escape East of the Canal #2 Polder access road.

Relatives then went to the assistance of Manipaul Rambarhak and Natram Persaud when it was observed that they both received gunshot injuries.

They were both escorted to seek medical attention: Rambarhak was escorted to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent an emergency operation and his condition was listed as critical. Persaud was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Rambarhak received a gunshot injury to his stomach which exited his lower back, while the deceased (Persaud) received a gunshot injury to the back of his head. Persaud’s body is presently lying at the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Detectives processed the scene and three .45mm spent shells were recovered. One on the bridge area and two at the entrance of the yard. Several CCTV cameras were seen affixed to the building where the wedding function was held, and these will be reviewed by detectives.

Several persons were questioned and certain information was received. Investigations continue.

