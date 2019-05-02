Govt must apologise for honouring convicted terrorist – Jagdeo

The A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Administration must apologise to the world for honouring a convicted terrorist, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said.

Coalition parliamentarians on April 26, 2019 passed a motion honouring former parliamentarian Abdul Kadir, who died in a US prison while serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of plotting to attack the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The coalition government has since received widespread backlash from the diplomatic and international communities.

But instead of apologising, the government defended their decision to honouring the convicted terrorist, saying that “regrets the interpretation given to the motion.”

But Jagdeo, during his weekly press briefing, blasted the coalition government for not coming outright with an apology.

“We owe the world an apology and that is the only way we will remove this stain that is on Guyana internationally. Instead of the government apologising to Guyana and all victims of international terrorism the world, it has chosen to make excuses,” he stated.

Jagdeo continued: “this motion should not have made the Order paper. It should not have been debated by the PNC and passed in the National Assembly. This is a stain on Guyana globally.”

Jagdeo explained that apologising is the only way to ensure that Guyana and by extension all Guyanese are not stained.