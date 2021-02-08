Govt moving ahead with Region Ten housing programme

President Dr Irfaan Ali had led a Cabinet Outreach to Linden, Region Ten, where he committed to address several housing issues in the region.

In pursuit of delivering on that promise, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall today met with the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal; the Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Susan Rodrigues.

Also present at the meeting were Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves; Chairman of the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Paul Cheong; Chief Executive Officer of NICIL, Radha Krishna Sharma; Registrar of Lands, Rosalie Robertson; and Manager of Surveys, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Rene Duesbury.

The meeting served to address issues and provide clarity in the exercise of ensuring the identified lands are transferred from NICIL to the CHPA to regularise and allot house lots and certificates of titles to residents of Region Ten.

NICIL currently holds title for the lands in question and the Attorney General is keen on ensuring any legal hurdle is cleared and the process is addressed in a timely manner.