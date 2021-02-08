Harrigan optimistic about move to Fruta Conquerors

There comes a time when a young athlete must make difficult decisions, in order to take their career to the next level. One such footballer who was tasked with making a similar choice is Jerome Harrigan.

“Knowing that BV is my home town, I felt a away in leaving, but I have to leave for the better so I made the move,” an emotional Jerome Harrigan stated when sharing about his transfer to Fruta Conquerors Football Club.

The 17-year-old utilised the recent football transfer window to make the move which he described as for ‘developmental reasons’.

“I would say, BV doesn’t have a program right now, but when I saw top players elevating, I felt a way. But Fruta is all about development, to develop my football as well. So, I said, I’ll go to Fruta and be a better player,” he further explained.

Not being able to train in the usual way for the past 11 months, Harrigan explained that it has been difficult, not only to stay fit but to manage his schooling also.

“In the afternoon, I would do couple minutes of work but classes wiped it off. So, in the I got up and did thirty minutes of ball movement. But it was very difficult, even now,” Harrigan disclosed.

The teenager went on to advise, “When it comes to football you know, it’s hard to see your brother and cousins going with a boots to play. But I knocked my mind and said I have to get my grades, football will always come.”

The former Annandale Secondary captain, who led his team to podium finished in GuyOil and Milo School’s football tournaments, shared that the experience has bettered his game.

“It showed up a lot about my leadership and my communication as well. Like talking rapidly to the players just pushed me to be a captain of any team. It pushed me to play a different type of football, not just playing with my feet. Like just being better, academically as well.”

“I mostly did the book work with them as well, the tactical things and it pushed me a lot,” Harrigan added.

Although not being able to make a list of youngsters who are being groomed for National duties, the Government Technical Institute (GTI) student is optimistic about his future in the sport but maintained his commitment to his education.

“Like when there’s trials and these things, there goes school again. Many times, coach tells me to come and train and I can’t make it.

“So, when the team picked, I wasn’t surprised like I can’t see my name, I didn’t train. Lots of people asking ‘how you ain’t in the national team?’ I would say, I’m national quality, yeah but when it comes to school, my mother don’t play,” he cheekily recounted.