Bertram Collins College to be restructured – Minister

The Bertram Collins College of the Public Service will be restructured to facilitate another form of “national trade”.

This was shared by Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag on Monday amid reports that government will be closing the institution.

However, when contacted, she told this publication that the goal is to transform the current operations of the institution.

The College, located at Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara, was opened in 2016 under the former coalition administration to train persons desirous of entering the public service.