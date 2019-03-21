Govt illegal after midnight – Jagdeo reminds Granger

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has responded to President David Granger’s letter, reminding him that at midnight tonight, his Government becomes illegal.

On behalf of the Head-of-State, Minister of State Joseph Harmon wrote Jagdeo yesterday, informing him that President Granger will announce a date for elections soon, in accordance with the ‘November 2019’ framework provided by the Guyana Elections Commission.

In response however, Jagdeo posited that GECOM’s framework is unacceptable. The Opposition Leader has been on recorded advocating for elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe – three months after the passage of a no-confidence motion.

See letter below: