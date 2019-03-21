1 dead, 2 injured after motorcar slams into bus shed

A father of one was killed while two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling slammed into a bus shed at No. 43 Village, Corentyne Berbice in the wee hours of Thursday.

Dead is Kenrick Matheson of No. 43 Village. The identities of the two injured man are yet to be released.

Based on information received, the now dead man along with his cousin and a friend were returning home at about 2:00h when the accident took place.

INews understands that Matheson handed over the car to his cousin to drive after he insisted.

However, as they journeyed home, the cousin who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol lost control of the car crashed into a bus shed. Matheson who was reportedly the front seat passenger sustained injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Skeldon Hospital.

The driver along with the back seat passenger remains hospitalized as police continue their investigations.