Govt extends curfew, other measures to June 3; airports to remain closed

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has extended the national curfew and other emergency measures that were put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus until June 3, 2020.

These measures were gazetted on April 9th by caretaker Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, and were expected to remain in effect until May 3, 2020. However, the Government has announced these measures will be extended for another month.

This is will see the daily curfew (18:00h to 06:00h) remaining in full effect.

Only gazetted essential services and essential workers will be permitted to operate during the curfew period.

“The enforcement of all measures will be expanded and tightened by the Guyana Police Force,” it was warned.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s airports will also remain closed to incoming international passengers until June 3.

It was noted that any requests from Guyanese who are stranded overseas to return to Guyana is strictly a matter of public health. As such, all requests will have to be reviewed by the Public Health Ministry and the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) for guidance and advice.

These requests should be sent to local overseas missions (embassies, high commissions, consulates) or directly to the NCTF and email address (to be determined).

According to a statement from the COVID-19 Task Force, these decisions were taken after thorough consideration and deliberations and primarily following the technical advice provided by the HEOC.

“The NCTF implores the public to more stringently practice social distancing, adhere to the stay at home orders and observe all public health advisories regarding thorough hand washing and the wearing of face masks.”

The NTCF said too it remains concerned about the increasing numbers of confirmed cases in Guyana and the lax attitude of some citizens towards the public health orders and advisories. The extension of the emergency measures is necessary and advisable in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana.

As of Thursday’s date, Guyana recorded its ninth COVID-related death. Samuel Morris, a 67-year-old diabetic patient, died on Wednesday night in the COVID-19 ICU at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases here has increased by four, bring the total now up to 82 cases.