CARICOM team to arrive in Guyana tomorrow

A high-level team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is expected to arrive in Guyana tomorrow for purposes of observing the national recount of the ballots cast at the March 2 polls.

Commissioner at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Sase Gunraj confirmed the delegation’s arrival but was unclear of what time they will be touching down.

This was also confirmed by GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward who noted that “the specifics of the flight details are not known at this point in time.”

The team will comprise of Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles – Senior Lecturer at UWI, Mr. John Jarvis – Commissioner, Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, and Mr. Sylvester King – Supervisor of Electoral Commission of St. Vincent.

The team had requested and gotten approval from the country’s COVID-19 Task Force for a chartered flight to bring them to Guyana.

The announcement of a starting date for the recount exercise is dependent on the arrival of the team.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander was hopeful that the recount will begin within two days of the delegation’s arrival.