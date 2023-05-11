Govt exploring measures to improve road conditions at Kwebanna

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

The Ministry of Public Works would like to address recent concerns highlighted regarding the deteriorated condition of the Kwebanna Roadway and wish to assure residents of the Region One community that every effort is being made to bring the road back to a usable state.

This is as preparatory work is already underway for rehabilitation of the said roadway following a $38,992 800 contract signed last year with Renaissance Enterprise Inc.

We wish to highlight that our engineers have confirmed with the Toshao that this situation is not representative of the general condition of the corridor and is primarily a consequence of ongoing roadworks being afflicted by inclement weather.

Torrential downpours within the area have led to materials placed on the road becoming slushy, which would have led to a degraded surface, and once traversed vehicles stood that chance of being stuck.

We reiterate that our team is currently exploring short-term measures to improve the condition of the roadway, while we also remain steadfast in developing a long-term comprehensive maintenance plan for the roadway, to ensure the safety and comfort of all road users. This will be done in partnership with the community.

The Ministry appreciates the patience and understanding of the community during this time and urges all drivers to exercise caution while driving on unsurfaced roadways that may have been impacted by the recent inclement weather conditions.

