Construction of IDB-funded hinterland hospitals to begin this month

Construction of hospitals in select hinterland regions will soon begin, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has announced.

The construction of these hospitals is being financed through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), for which a US$97 million loan was secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022.

“We’re starting this month,” Dr Anthony told this publication when asked for an update on the initiative.

“So, we’re looking at Lethem, Moruca, Kamarang, and Kato; all of these will have new facilities. You would see over the next couple of years, brand new facilities being built,” he explained.

The US$97 million loan from the IDB is to strengthen the healthcare network in Guyana, under a Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP).

At the time, it was reported that the programme will expand the capacity of seven hospitals, spanning four hinterland hospitals in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Linden Hospital, New Amsterdam Hospital, and Georgetown Public Hospital.

It was also reported that funds will be used to extend the coverage of diagnostic exams and medical consultations. It will also increase the efficiency of the public health system by supporting improvements in logistics, management, and processes. Infrastructure upgrades include more efficient use of water and energy as well as accessibility provisions for disabled persons.

“It is expected that the project will benefit around 406,000 persons, over half of the country’s population. In addition, the telehealth activities, which will be installed in over 15 health facilities, will reach all ten of the country’s regions, including the hinterlands,” the IDB previously said in a statement.

As part of the investment project activities, the CCLIP will also finance Guyana’s plans for a digital transformation in health, including the expansion of the teleradiology and teleophthalmology networks. Finally, it will strengthen supply chain management, improve the provision of maternal and child health, and contribute to pandemic and emergency preparedness, among other activities.

