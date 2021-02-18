Govt announces road closures to facilitate Sheriff-Mandela project

The Ministry of Public Works has announced a number of road closures in order to facilitate the Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue road project.

Road closures are announced for Homestretch Avenue (National Cultural Centre) to Durban Street as well as at the intersection of Sheriff Street and William Street, Campbellville.

The Ministry explained that the south bound lane from Homestretch Avenue to Durban street will be closed to vehicular traffic today (February 18, 2021) for the preparation of asphalt paving. The north bound lane will be opened to facilitate two-way traffic.

Meanwhile, the intersection of Sheriff Street and William Street will be closed to traffic from today to February 24. This activity is to facilitate drainage construction works under the Sheriff Street Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project. The intersection will be re-opened to traffic on February 25 at 06:00hrs.

Motorists desirous of accessing William Street from Sheriff Street are asked to Stone Avenue or other suitable alternative routes during this exercise.

For more information please contact Sinohydro on 623-1430 or email: [email protected] The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused.