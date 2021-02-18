Ganja, gun, ammunition unearthed during Police operations

The Police have arrested five persons following two separate operations: at Sophia, Greater Georgetown and at Diamond New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, on Tuesday.

The Police have said that, on the day in question, ranks acting on intelligence went to South Sophia and conducted a search of a premises, during which 20 pounds of marijuana were found. As a result, three persons were arrested and are assisting with the investigations.

And ranks of Police Headquarters, during an intelligence-led operation, swooped down on a house at 8th Avenue, Diamond New Housing Scheme, EBD. During that search, a Taurus 9mm pistol and 6 matching rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of a male.

The man and another occupant of the house were arrested, and the firearm and ammunition were lodged as Police continue their investigations. Charges are expected to be laid shortly.