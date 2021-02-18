Giftland offers olive branch to M&CC after winning tax case

Statement from the Giftland Group

The Giftland Group wishes to inform the public that the long contentious tax issue with the Mayor and City Chas finally been resolved in Court today.

Chief Justice Madame Roxanne George has ruled on all points in this case and has found in our favor, and that the Mayor and City Council has acted illegally in the matter against the Giftland Mall, and that at this period no taxes are owing by Giftland Mall to the City.

Giftland and Roy Beepat have been fully vindicated against the damage which has been done by the terrible slander vocalized by the Mayor and his cohorts, and we have stood up against the most vile and offensive attacks on our reputation.

The public can now judge for themselves the untruths and misinformation spread by the Mayor, for someone with a supposedly spiritual background he should well have known that the truth eventually surfaces and his lies & deception would eventually see the light of day, finally he has been exposed for the charlatan that he is.

There have been many who have been supportive of our stand and this has been fully exonerated in the Courts today, Giftland represented by Senior Timothy Jonas brilliantly fought against the M&CC Lawyers and AG Chambers, to our supporters thank you, to those who have been misled by tribal politics, we forgive you.

Being a responsible corporate entity, Giftland will offer an olive branch to the M&CC to find a way to work together recognizing that the country cannot run without taxes, despite its malicious attack on our reputation, we continue to be a here to serve all Guyanese people with the highest standards possible and look forward to your continued support.

With Regards,

Roy Beepat

Chairman

Giftland Group

Plantation Pattenson, Turkeyen