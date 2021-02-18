Woman arrested for knocking down Police Constable

A Police Constable is now a patient in the male surgical ward of the New Amsterdam Hospital after he was on Wednesday evening stuck down by a motorcar along Manor Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The injured cop has been identified as 27-year-old Phildon Henry.

Based on reports received, at about 18:45h on the day in question, the police rank was responding to a report in the area when he was struck down by a car driven by a 22-year-old woman of Cumberland, East Canje Berbice.

As a result of the collision, he fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries. He was subsequently picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted a patient.

INews understands that the and suffered a fractured right collarbone. The driver was arrested and she is assisting with investigations.