Security officer suddenly dies after complaining of feeling unwell

Doreen Samaroo, 65, of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne) died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday evening.

The woman, who was a security officer attached to the Savannah Park Primary School, complained to her supervisor of feeling unwell.

However, shortly after, she became unconscious and collapsed. The woman was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made with the police and an investigation is underway. A postmortem is expected to be performed on the woman’s body to determine the cause of death.