Linden woman stabs spouse who threatened to kill her

A 32-year-old woman is now in police custody after she stabbed her 29-year-old spouse who had placed a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her during an argument on Wednesday evening.

The woman, who is a supervisor at Church’s Chicken in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), had gone home after a day out when she and her spouse started to argue about her whereabouts.

Police said during the argument, the spouse armed himself with a knife, placed it to the woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.

However, he then left the knife on the kitchen counter. The woman then picked up the knife and stabbed her spouse once.

In return, the man armed himself with a cutlass and then began to attack the woman. She received a chop wound to her right index finger.

The couple was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex. The woman was treated and sent away, but was thereafter arrested, and placed into custody.

Her spouse was admitted a patient suffering a punctured lung. He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to undergo a surgery.

The cutlass and knife were retrieved by the police and lodged as exhibits. Investigations are ongoing.