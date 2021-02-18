4-month-old girl suddenly dies while sleeping

A four-month-old girl from Siparuta Village, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) suddenly passed away while she was asleep.

The incident occurred at around 11:15hrs on Wednesday.

The child’s father, a 33-year-old logger of Siparuta, told police that his daughter, Ann Marre Joseph, appeared to have difficulty breathing moments before she fell asleep at around 11:00hrs.

However, during a subsequent checkup at 11:15hrs, he discovered she was not breathing at all.

The child was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.