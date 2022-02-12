GOGEC lauds commencement of ExxonMobil’s second development

See below for GOGEC’s statement on ExxonMobil’s commencement of Production from its second development:

The Guyana Oil & Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) wishes to commend and congratulate ExxonMobil and its consortium partners for the commencement of production from the second development in the Stabroek Block.

This is in line with meeting ExxonMobil’s ramped up production targets which will be mutually beneficial for both ExxonMobil and its consortium and Guyana. As a result, oil production will increase from 120,000 barrels per day to over 300,000 barrels per day in 2022.

With these trajectory, Guyana is set to maximize the benefits that can be derived from this new found oil bonanza and set the framework for the country to accelerate its development agenda.