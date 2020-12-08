Glenn Hanoman to chair GNBA Board

Attorney-at-Law Glenn Hanoman has been selected to serve at Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).

The announcement was made by the Office of the Prime Minister today.

Other members of the board are: Mr. Valmikki Singh – Spectrum specialist; Ms. Devi Sukhdeo – Accountant; Mr. Robert Mohamed – Broadcaster; Mr. Jason Abdulla – Digital Communications Specialist; Opposition Nominee – To be nominated; and Head of the Telecommunications Agency.

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority is the legal body in Guyana with the responsibility to regulate, monitor, protect, improve and maintain the highest standards of broadcasting in Guyana.

According to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the selection of such a “diverse and experienced Board is indicative of Government’s commitment to ensuring professionalism, equity and high standards in the broadcast industry in Guyana.”