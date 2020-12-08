JetBlue to begin operations in Guyana on Friday

JetBlue is set to touch down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri for the first time on Friday.

As such, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) is making preparations to welcome the new carrier to Guyana. The renowned airline will be providing non-stop services between CJIA and the JFK International Airport, USA.

It was previously announced that the airline will operate four weekly flights out of the CJIA with its new A321neo Airbus.

Guyana is the fourth country in South America that JetBlue serves and offers flights to 40 destinations worldwide.

Vice President of Route Planning at JetBlue, Andrea Lusso had stated “JetBlue is a leading airline in Latin America and the Caribbean and we remain committed to expanding our route map to Guyana as demand returns and border restrictions ease across the region. Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map, and a very important one for New York City. Our nonstop service will benefit a variety of travellers – especially those visiting friends and relatives – and provide our industry-leading experience to travellers this holiday season.”

New York is home to a significant Guyanese-American community, so much of the route will be targeted to origin and destination passengers categorised under visiting family and relatives (VFR) travellers.