Boys, 15 and 18, arraigned for rape of girl, 7

Two male teenagers, aged 15 and 18, were this morning arraigned for the rape of a seven-year-old girl when they appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

The young men were not required to plead to the charge.

As such, the 15-year-old was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Centre at Sophia, Greater Georgetown while the 18-year-old was remanded to the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara.

They will make their next court appearance on December 31, 2020 for filing of statements.

The two teenagers were arrested by police on Saturday for the abduction and rape of the girl who remains hospitalised.

It was reported that the child’s mother realised that her daughter was missing when she woke up sometime after 04:00h on Friday last to use the washroom.

The woman had gone into her children’s bedroom to check on them and noticed that her daughter was not in bed. She said that she made checks in the house but upon seeing the house door opened, she raised an alarm.

Neighbours joined her in her search for the child and they found her in a bushy area a short distance from her home.

The child was covered in blood, naked and in an unconscious state. She was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital.

The search party also found one of the suspects in the area. The furious residents armed themselves with pieces of wood and dealt the suspect several blows about his body.

During the beating, he revealed the name of this accomplice in the heinous crime.