Officials to inspect workplaces to ensure compliance with Covid-19 measures

A team from the Ministry of Labour, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department will be conducting inspections twice weekly at workplaces countrywide to ensure there is compliance with the COVID-19 measures.

According to a report from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Department intends “to go after employers who breach the COVID-19 measures and ensure they are charged and put before the court”.

The Court, the report noted, will then determine a fine if the offending employer is found guilty.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton said the Department is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure businesses observe all safety guidelines to keep employees safe.

“The OSH Department recently added the responsibility of the pandemic to their list of responsibilities. It’s not just about ensuring employers provide the necessary technical gears for their employees, but it is mandatory that every workplace provide sanitisation area, disposable masks and thermal scanners to detect persons who have developed a fever,” Minister Hamilton said.

Meanwhile, OSH Consultant, Ms. Gwyneth King explained on Monday that an action checklist was developed by the International Labour Organization for the purpose of implementing practical actions to mitigate the spread of the disease in workplaces.

“Four components fall under the action checklist. These are policy, planning and organising; risk assessment, management and communication; prevention and mitigation measures and arrangements for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases,” she said.

Ms. King added that to effectively minimise the exposure to the virus, the Department engages management from various workplaces on this matter. It also reaches out to delivery workers, truck drivers and other transportation workers.