Corentyne couple attacked, robbed by armed bandits

A 49-year-old labourer and his 44-year-old wife were on Saturday morning attacked and robbed by three armed bandits who invaded their home and escaped with cash and other valuables.

Bibi Bhoelan was in her yard conducting some chores when the three thieves – one armed with a handgun while the others had cutlasses and knives – rushed into the yard.

Her husband, Abdoelkajoem Bhoelan was also in the yard when the bandits invaded.

The perpetrators forced the couple into the lower-flat of their house where they made demands for valuables whilst beating the duo.

According to a police report, after retrieving some US$500 along with a quantity of local currency, and two cellphones, the bandits forced the couple upstairs where they tied them up with plastic straps. They also placed pillowcases over their heads.

The husband managed to free himself where he rushed onto the veranda and raised an alarm.

However, the bandits had already escaped. Investigations are ongoing.