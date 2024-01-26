GFS responded to over 20 fires for 2024, launches education awareness initiative

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has responded to over 20 fires since the beginning of the year, originating from electrical issues, arson, and negligence.

In response to this concern, it has launched community engagement initiatives nationwide where firefighters are actively spreading awareness about fire safety and prevention, reaching citizens one person at a time.

Through outreach events, public education, and collaboration with local organizations, the GFS aims to educate residents on fire safety measures, evacuation procedures, and the importance of early detection.

The awareness campaign includes the distribution of informative pamphlets, conducting fire safety talks, demonstrations on the use of fire extinguishers, and free home inspections.

Keep an eye out for the Fire Service in your community, as they strive to extinguish the flames of ignorance and promote a culture of safety.

