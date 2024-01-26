Miner robbed of raw gold, licensed firearm & ammo  

Two masked men executed a daring robbery on 33-year-old Mohamed Azam Shadiek, a miner of Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Thursday at Sand Hill Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Based on information received, on the day in question between 17:00h and 18:00h, the victim who is a licensed firearm holder and his workers washed down a land dredge and, on completion, he secured the production in a small green container and placed it in his haversack.

The victim, who was at the time armed with his .32 Taurus Pistol, boarded his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) along with two of his workers – Wayne Thomas and Isaque Brown – and then left for his camp.

About three minutes into their journey, the victim, who was riding the ATV bike, noticed a tree lying across the road, blocking his path thus causing him to stop.

At that time, he was ambushed by the two suspects, both armed with handguns. The miner was held at gunpoint and relieved of his pistol along with 10 matching rounds of ammunition along with an undisclosed amount of raw gold.

The suspects, thereafter made good their escape. The matter was reported and a manhunt was launched for the two suspects.

